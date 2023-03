IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly, director of cricket, Ricky Ponting, head coach, David Warner, captain, will want Delhi Capitals to win its first IPL title. Photograph: BCCI

Sourav Ganguly has rejoined Delhi Capitals after four years.

Ganguly, who was replaced by Roger Binny as BCCI president last year, will aim to guide Delhi Capitals to its first ever IPL title.

'Look who's here. Time for all you fans to welcome back Dada who rejoins the DC camp after 4 years, as our Director of Cricket,' Delhi Capitals posted on Instagram.

Delhi Capitals kick off their IPL 2023 campaign with a game against the Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 7.