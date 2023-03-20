News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Morkel, Jonty Dance To Dhol Beats

Morkel, Jonty Dance To Dhol Beats

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 20, 2023 16:36 IST
Morne Morkel arrived in Lucknow to a grand welcome.

The Lucknow Super Giants bowling coach was spotted dancing to dhol beats on his arrival.

Morkel made 'quite an entrance reporting for @LucknowIPL duty', observed fielding great Jonty Rhodes.

Later, Jonty was spotted dancing to the dhol beats.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy LSG/Twitter

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gujarat Titans/Twitter

Coach Gary Kirsten was welcomed in Ahmedabad as Gujarat Titans gear up to defend their title.

'Dekho woh aa gaye! Our beloved Titans have reached Ahmedabad for #TATAIPL2023'. Gujarat Titans posted a video on its Twitter feed.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
MI Begin Training For IPL 2023
'MS Dhoni can play IPL 2024 as well'
'Never seen Dhoni as bulked up as this'
Stop arresting 'innocent' Sikh youth: SGPC chief
Punjab police slaps NSA on Amritpal's uncle, 4 others
Sensex sheds 361 points, Nifty closes below 17K
Xi in Moscow for talks with Putin to 'end Ukraine war'
