Morkel, Jonty Dance To Dhol Beats

Morne Morkel arrived in Lucknow to a grand welcome.

The Lucknow Super Giants bowling coach was spotted dancing to dhol beats on his arrival.

Morkel made 'quite an entrance reporting for @LucknowIPL duty', observed fielding great Jonty Rhodes.

Later, Jonty was spotted dancing to the dhol beats.

Photograph: Kind courtesy LSG/Twitter

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gujarat Titans/Twitter

Coach Gary Kirsten was welcomed in Ahmedabad as Gujarat Titans gear up to defend their title.

'Dekho woh aa gaye! Our beloved Titans have reached Ahmedabad for #TATAIPL2023'. Gujarat Titans posted a video on its Twitter feed.