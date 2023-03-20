Morkel, Jonty Dance To Dhol Beats

Morne Morkel arrived in Lucknow to a grand welcome.
The Lucknow Super Giants bowling coach was spotted dancing to dhol beats on his arrival.
Morkel made 'quite an entrance reporting for @LucknowIPL duty', observed fielding great Jonty Rhodes.
Later, Jonty was spotted dancing to the dhol beats.
Coach Gary Kirsten was welcomed in Ahmedabad as Gujarat Titans gear up to defend their title.
'Dekho woh aa gaye! Our beloved Titans have reached Ahmedabad for #TATAIPL2023'. Gujarat Titans posted a video on its Twitter feed.