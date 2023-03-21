The New Delhi Capitals Jersey

Photograph: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/Twitter

Delhi Capitals launched the official jersey for IPL 2023 during the Savera Run, which looks to bring about a change in the lives of underprivileged children in New Delhi on Sunday.

The franchise has retained the blue and red combination, but the design is different this year.

Earlier, DC used red even on the chest, but this year, the red is only on the shoulder while the front and back of the jersey is completely blue.

'Mood after looking at our #IPL2023 threads. #YehHaiNayiDilli ki Nayi Jersey,' DC captioned the photo in which David Warner, Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw can be seen wearing it.

An infographic was shared by DC on its social media accounts in which the franchise explained the significance of the colour combination and the design elements.

'A lighter, red tone and a part of the vermillion colour family, it often signifies a fresh, fierce beginning, just like ours for the season ahead,' DC described why it opted for the colour red on the shoulders.

Explaining the important of the blue colour scheme, it said, 'A bolder, medium dark shade of cyan-blue that stands for liveliness, energy and youth resembling the Capitals philosophy.'

There is also a Tiger print on the jersey. 'Our identity on and off the field, showing our fearless attitude and courageous approach in the face of every challenge ahead,' read the description of the DC Tigers.

Delhi Capitals players Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Aman Khan and Pravin Dubey unveiled the official jersey before a group of underprivileged children from the Savera Association became the first beneficiaries of the Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 jersey.

Speaking about the new jersey, pacer Sakariya said, 'I really like the feel of the jersey. We are currently working on our fitness and all the players have come into the DC camp after playing in the domestic season. Everyone is in good form.'

Delhi Capitals will be up against Lucknow Super Giants in their season opener in an away game on April 1, 2023.