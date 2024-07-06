News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cricketers Day Out at Wimbledon! Standing ovation for Sachin

Cricketers Day Out at Wimbledon! Standing ovation for Sachin

Source: PTI
July 06, 2024 20:10 IST
Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar is seen in the royal box. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar received a standing ovation from the capacity crowd at Centre Court when he took some time off to enjoy an afternoon at the Wimbledon on Saturday.

Dressed in a beige-coloured suit, Tendulkar, with a smile on his face, could be seen waving his hands in acknowledgement after the crowd at the Centre Court gave him a rousing welcome.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar

"It's great to welcome you back to Centre Court, @sachin_rt," Wimbledon wrote in 'X' with a video.

 

The announcer in the Centre Court also welcomed the Indian maestro.

"We are also joined by legend of the game from India, another World Cup winner and the all-time run-scorer in cricket history. Please welcome Sachin Tendulkar," the announcer could be heard saying in the video.

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: England cricketers Ben Stokes and Joe Root are seen in the royal box. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

It was a cricketers' day out at the Centre Court as England's Test and white-ball captains Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, former skipper Joe Root were also present among the attendees in the Royal Box, sitting just behind Tendulkar.

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes greets Heptathlon Sydney Olympics gold medallist Denise Lewis. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

"Three @englandcricket superstars join us in the Royal Box. It's great to have @root66, @benstokes38 and @josbuttler with us at #Wimbledon," read another post.

Joe Root

IMAGE: Joe Root and his wife Carrie Cotterellare. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

The cricketers were here to enjoy the third-round fixture between Germany's Alexander Zevrev and UK's Cameron Norrie.

Tendulkar has been a regular at the Wimbledon at this time of the year for many years now.

Chris Hoy

IMAGE: The former track cyclist, who is an 11-time world champion as well as a six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy was also spotted. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Adam Paety

IMAGE: English swimmer Adam Peaty waves to the crowd. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Pep Guardiola

IMAGE: Leah Williamson and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola are seen in the royal box. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
