IMAGE: Riyan Parag with his parents. Photograph: BCCI/X

Riyan Parag's dream came true as he received his maiden India cap from his father, Parag Das, a former Assam cricketer, in Harare, on Saturday.

The heartwarming moment captured the emotions of a father-son duo united by their love for the game.

Parag became the first cricketer from the Northeast to represent India in a T20I against Zimbabwe.