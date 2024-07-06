News
PIX: Dhoni, SKY, Hardik rock Ambani sangeet

PIX: Dhoni, SKY, Hardik rock Ambani sangeet

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 06, 2024 14:19 IST
MS Dhoni

Photographs: Kind Courtesy ANI/X

Cricket royalty added to the glamour at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony in Mumbai on Friday night.

Fans were especially excited to see Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrive with his wife Sakshi, as the couple rarely attend public events.

 

Dhoni wasn't the only cricketer joining the celebrations.

Members of India's triumphant T20 World Cup 2024 squad were well-represented.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya was spotted with brother Krunal Pandya, his wife Pankhuri and Ishan Kishan.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav walked in with his wife Devisha Shetty.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer, the victorious captain of IPL 2024, also graced the event.

REDIFF CRICKET
Maha CM announces bonus of Rs.11 Crore for T20 WC win
'You Made Me Proud, Beta'
Looking For 'Gold'! Sindhu Turns 29
'Serious safety issues' in Railways: Drivers to Rahul
Canada Open: Rajawat stuns world No 4 Antonsen
Has Ronaldo played his last match for Portugal?
400 paar, but in another country: Tharoor's dig at BJP
