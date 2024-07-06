PIX: Dhoni, SKY, Hardik rock Ambani sangeet

Photographs: Kind Courtesy ANI/X

Cricket royalty added to the glamour at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony in Mumbai on Friday night.

Fans were especially excited to see Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrive with his wife Sakshi, as the couple rarely attend public events.

Dhoni wasn't the only cricketer joining the celebrations.

Members of India's triumphant T20 World Cup 2024 squad were well-represented.

Hardik Pandya was spotted with brother Krunal Pandya, his wife Pankhuri and Ishan Kishan.

Suryakumar Yadav walked in with his wife Devisha Shetty.

Shreyas Iyer, the victorious captain of IPL 2024, also graced the event.