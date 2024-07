Photograph and Video: Kind Courtesy It’s My Nandigama/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's fans continue to rewrite the playbook for expressing their love.

Last year, they stunned us with a massive 77-foot cutout in Nandigama, Andhra Pradesh. But this year, for Dhoni's 43rd birthday on July 7th, they've gone above and beyond.

They've erected a colossal 100-foot cutout, making it the biggest ever dedicated to a cricketer in India.

Talk about a towering tribute!

Here's to you, Mahi, on your special day!