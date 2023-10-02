Cricketers Cheer Badminton Heroes

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI Media/X

India displayed remarkable grit but narrowly missed the gold, settling for their first-ever silver medal in the men's team championships at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The Indian badminton team received enthusiastic support from fellow athletes, including cricketers Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore and Tilak Varma.

Joining them in cheering for the Indian badminton team were Coaches V V S Laxman and Sairaj Bahutule.

Adding to the star-studded support was Asian Games gold medalist in the mixed doubles tennis, Rohan Bopanna.

'Very very special Laxman!! Meeting this legend of Indian cricket in the most unlikeliest of places. Can never forget his heroics in the 4th innings many times over!! Lovely to catch up with you Anna like always', P V Sindhu posted on Facebook.

In the world of cricket, India's men's team will make their debut in the Asian Games on Tuesday, October 3, entering the quarter-finals directly due to their higher ranking. This follows the triumphant performance of the women's team, which won a gold medal last week.