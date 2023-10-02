News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cricketers Cheer Badminton Heroes

Cricketers Cheer Badminton Heroes

By REDIFF SPORTS
October 02, 2023 10:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

VVS Laxman

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI Media/X

India displayed remarkable grit but narrowly missed the gold, settling for their first-ever silver medal in the men's team championships at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The Indian badminton team received enthusiastic support from fellow athletes, including cricketers Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore and Tilak Varma.

Joining them in cheering for the Indian badminton team were Coaches V V S Laxman and Sairaj Bahutule.

Adding to the star-studded support was Asian Games gold medalist in the mixed doubles tennis, Rohan Bopanna.

PV Sindhu

'Very very special Laxman!! Meeting this legend of Indian cricket in the most unlikeliest of places. Can never forget his heroics in the 4th innings many times over!! Lovely to catch up with you Anna like always', P V Sindhu posted on Facebook.

In the world of cricket, India's men's team will make their debut in the Asian Games on Tuesday, October 3, entering the quarter-finals directly due to their higher ranking. This follows the triumphant performance of the women's team, which won a gold medal last week.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Chaos, controversy rock Asian Games 100m hurdles race
Chaos, controversy rock Asian Games 100m hurdles race
Asiad: Gold for men's trap team; Kynan pockets bronze
Asiad: Gold for men's trap team; Kynan pockets bronze
Nikhat signs off with bronze; Parveen assures medal
Nikhat signs off with bronze; Parveen assures medal
Malaika's 'Date' With Husain!
Malaika's 'Date' With Husain!
'Learnt a lot from Dhoni but...'
'Learnt a lot from Dhoni but...'
Suspected ISIS terrorist hiding in Delhi held
Suspected ISIS terrorist hiding in Delhi held
Manipur twin murder: Bandh called for as CBI nabs 4
Manipur twin murder: Bandh called for as CBI nabs 4

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Sable makes steeplechase history; Toor defends title

Sable makes steeplechase history; Toor defends title

Badminton: India sign off with first-ever team silver

Badminton: India sign off with first-ever team silver

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances