News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asiad: India strike gold in men's trap team shooting, women claim silver

Asiad: India strike gold in men's trap team shooting, women claim silver

Source: PTI
October 01, 2023 11:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 India's gold medal-winning trap shooting team

IMAGE: India's gold medal-winning trap shooting team. Photograph: Kind courtesy SAI Media/X

The Indian triumvirate of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu won the gold medal in men's trap shooting at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Just before that, the trio of Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak and Rajeshwari Kumari claimed the silver medal in the women's trap team event, adding to the Indian shooting contingent's best-ever show at the Games.

 

The Indian men combined to shoot 361 in the qualifications and finish ahead of silver medallists Khaled Almudhaf, Talal Alrashidi and Abdulrahman Alfaihan (359) and host nation China's Yuhao Guo, Ying Qi and Yuhao Wang (354), who settled for the bronze.

Shooting last, Alrashidi tried his his best and scored 24 points but that was not enough to surpass the Indian total.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team totalled 337 to take home the silver medal behind China's Qingnian Li, Cuicui Wu and Xinqiu Zhang, who combined to shoot a world and games record score of 357 to finish on top of the podium.

Kazakhstan's Mariya Dmitriyenko, Aizhan Dosmagambetova and Anastassiya Prilepina (336) bagged the bronze medal.

In addition, Manisha also advanced to the final as well. She was tied on 114 with three others but advanced via a shoot-off.

Kynan Chenai (122) and Zoravar Singh Sandhu (120) have also qualified for the individual final in men's competition.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Asian Games: Amlan Borgohain enters men's 200m semis
Asian Games: Amlan Borgohain enters men's 200m semis
Neeraj's Surprise Encounter With Rinku
Neeraj's Surprise Encounter With Rinku
How the Mukherjees breached the Chinese wall
How the Mukherjees breached the Chinese wall
9 killed as tourist bus falls into gorge in Nilgiris
9 killed as tourist bus falls into gorge in Nilgiris
Asian Games: Golfer Aditi Ashok bags silver
Asian Games: Golfer Aditi Ashok bags silver
'Nobody can do reassurance better than Mr Modi'
'Nobody can do reassurance better than Mr Modi'
EPL PIX: City, United lose; Spurs sink Liverpool
EPL PIX: City, United lose; Spurs sink Liverpool

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Asian Games: Golfer Aditi Ashok bags silver

Asian Games: Golfer Aditi Ashok bags silver

Cricketers Cheer India's Hockey Team

Cricketers Cheer India's Hockey Team

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances