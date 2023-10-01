News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: Amlan Borgohain enters men's 200m semis

Asian Games: Amlan Borgohain enters men's 200m semis

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 01, 2023 09:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's Amlan Borgohain clocked 21.08 seconds to enter the 200m semis

IMAGE: India's Amlan Borgohain clocked 21.08 seconds to enter the 200m semis. Photograph: Kind courtesy Himanta Biswa Sarma/X

India's Amlan Borgohain finished at the third position after clocking a timing of 21.08 seconds in the men's 200m heats and advanced to the semi-final at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

 

As per rule, the first three athletes in each heat make the cut for the semi-finals. The top four times from all the heats who have not made the cut will also advance to the semi-finals.

The sprinter from Assam, currently the country's fastest, holds both the men's 100m and 200m national records.

However, Jyothi Yarraji failed to make the cut for the women's 200m final. The Indian had a timing of 23.78s.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kartik wins silver; Gulveer bags bronze in 10000m
Kartik wins silver; Gulveer bags bronze in 10000m
Hockey: Indian men's team hand Pak crushing defeat
Hockey: Indian men's team hand Pak crushing defeat
Asian Games: Sutirtha-Ayhika script history; in semis
Asian Games: Sutirtha-Ayhika script history; in semis
'Pro-China' Muizzu wins Maldivian presidential polls
'Pro-China' Muizzu wins Maldivian presidential polls
When Anil Kapoor Dared To Dream Big
When Anil Kapoor Dared To Dream Big
Cricketers Cheer India's Hockey Team
Cricketers Cheer India's Hockey Team
UK gurdwara condemns blocking of Indian envoy's visit
UK gurdwara condemns blocking of Indian envoy's visit

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

How the Mukherjees breached the Chinese wall

How the Mukherjees breached the Chinese wall

Indian men one win away from first-ever team gold

Indian men one win away from first-ever team gold

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances