Asian Games: Amlan Borgohain enters men's 200m semis

IMAGE: India's Amlan Borgohain clocked 21.08 seconds to enter the 200m semis. Photograph: Kind courtesy Himanta Biswa Sarma/X

India's Amlan Borgohain finished at the third position after clocking a timing of 21.08 seconds in the men's 200m heats and advanced to the semi-final at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

As per rule, the first three athletes in each heat make the cut for the semi-finals. The top four times from all the heats who have not made the cut will also advance to the semi-finals.

The sprinter from Assam, currently the country's fastest, holds both the men's 100m and 200m national records.

However, Jyothi Yarraji failed to make the cut for the women's 200m final. The Indian had a timing of 23.78s.