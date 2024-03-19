Cricket comes to America! T20 WC trophy tour kicks off

Photographs: Kind courtesy ICC/X

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is gearing up for a historic event, and the excitement is electrifying!

The official Trophy Tour launched at the iconic Empire State Building in New York City, with legendary Chris Gayle and USA's Ali Khan lighting up the skyscraper in the tournament's official navy and pink colors.

This marks the first-ever ICC World Cup held in the USA, with matches spread across the US and the West Indies. The state-of-the-art 34,000-seater stadium in Nassau County, New York, will be a major attraction, alongside renovated venues in Dallas and Lauderhill.

The West Indies, T20 World Cup champions twice, will also host matches in popular tourist destinations like Antigua and Barbados.

But the party doesn't stop there! The "Out of this World" Trophy Tour will embark on a global journey, visiting 15 countries across four continents.

Cricket fans worldwide will get a chance to witness the coveted trophy firsthand. The tour will not only visit host venues but also connect with new fans in emerging cricket nations like Argentina, Brazil, and Canada.

"There's immense anticipation for this historic event," said Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager. "The Trophy Tour allows fans to be a part of the excitement, igniting passion for T20 cricket's global pinnacle."