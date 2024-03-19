News
'He's like Benjamin Button!'

'He's like Benjamin Button!'

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 19, 2024 16:52 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been training hard in the nets, showing no signs of discomfort with regard his knee.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been training hard in the nets, showing no signs of discomfort with regard his knee that gave his trouble last season. Photograph: CSK/X

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey lauded the skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, saying he is preparing well for the upcoming season.

"He's preparing really well. His knee seems good at this stage. And he's batting extremely well at the moment. I must admit he's like Benjamin Button! He keeps getting better," Hussey was quoted as saying on CSK's website.

 

"He's not as young as he used to be. So, the scampering between the wickets is going to be more difficult for him. But at the back end of the innings, where there's not as much sprinting, he can still hit the ball very cleanly. And he's hitting the ball extremely well at the moment. It's great to see," the former Australian batter added.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is a short story about a man who ages in reverse, from senescence to infancy. The story written by F. Scott Fitzgerald, was later adapted into a movie with Brad Pitt essaying the role of the protagonist.

Defending champions CSK face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, in the season opener on March 22.

REDIFF CRICKET
