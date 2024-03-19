Virat Kohli back in the RCB den!

Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/X

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp was buzzing with excitement as star batter Virat Kohli made his first training session appearance on Tuesday.

This comes just days before their IPL 2024 opener against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Kohli's return has sent a wave of excitement through cricket fans, eager to see him back in action after his time away for the birth of his second child.

RCB shared pictures of Kohli sporting the new jersey, aptly captioned- ‘King in his Kingdom. Virat is back in Chinnaswamy.’