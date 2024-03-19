News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Virat Kohli back in the RCB den!

Virat Kohli back in the RCB den!

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 19, 2024 18:12 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/X

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp was buzzing with excitement as star batter Virat Kohli made his first training session appearance on Tuesday.

 

Virat Kohli

This comes just days before their IPL 2024 opener against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli

Kohli's return has sent a wave of excitement through cricket fans, eager to see him back in action after his time away for the birth of his second child.

Virat Kohli

RCB shared pictures of Kohli sporting the new jersey, aptly captioned- ‘King in his Kingdom. Virat is back in Chinnaswamy.’

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

