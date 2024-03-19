PIX: Kohli's new haircut is all the buzz ahead of IPL

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's latest hairstyle has gone viral. Photograph: Aalim Hakim/X

Virat Kohli is back and how!

We ain't talking about his show with the willow, not yet -- those fireworks are sure go off once the IPL kicks off.

It's his latest hairstyle that's caught everyone's attention.

It's been some time since we've seen Kohli in a funky hairdo and it's trusted hairstylist Aalim Hakim who has weaved his magic with his scissors.

IMAGE: Hairstylist Aalim Hakim with Virat Kohli. Photograph: Aalim Hakim/X

Kohli now sports a worldwide rage called the 'modern mullet' and there's a cut on the eyebrow to match the snazzy do.

'The One & Only King Kohli @imVkohli #viratkohli #kingkohli #viratcut #viratnewhaircut #virat #legend #indian #rcb #2024 #ipl #aalimhakim #hakimsaalim,' Hakim posted with pictures of Kohli's new look.

Won't be long before the Kohli cut goes viral among RCB fans!