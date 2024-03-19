Back after 14 months! Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant is back in action!

After a 14-month hiatus, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter will reclaim his captaincy role for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

Pant has been diligently participating in the team's pre-season camp in Vizag, gearing up for his much-anticipated return.

Delhi Capitals Chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal expressed his excitement, stating, "We're thrilled to have Rishabh leading the charge once again. His determination and fearless spirit define his on-field persona, and that same grit shone through his recovery journey. We can't wait to see him lead the team onto the field as we embark on a new season brimming with passion and vigour."

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, the team's co-owner, echoed the sentiment, highlighting Pant's perseverance during a difficult phase. "Rishabh's incredible work ethic during his challenges will undoubtedly inspire his teammates as they step onto the field for the new season. We extend our wholehearted support to Captain Pant and the entire Delhi Capitals squad."

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against the Punjab Kings in a high-voltage clash scheduled for 23 March in Chandigarh.