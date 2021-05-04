COVID fallout: CSK vs Royals match to be rescheduled

Source:

Edited By:

May 04, 2021 10:36 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

The BCCI will reschedule Wednesday's IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Delhi as CSK has been forced into hard quarantine after Bowling Coach Lakshmipathy Balaji tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure, anyone who has come in contact with an infected person has to undergo six days of hard quarantine and return three negative RT-PCR reports during the course of it.



"Tomorrow's match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium between CSK and RR will be rescheduled as per SOP rules. As Balaji was in contact with the players, all of them have gone into hard quarantine. They are supposed to be tested everyday," a senior BCCI official told PTI.



When Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan was contacted, he said that CSK had informed BCCI about Balaji's RT-PCR result.



"From our end, we had informed that Mr Balaji has tested positive and as per SOP our players have been isolated," Viswanathan said.



This is the second IPL match to be rescheduled after Monday's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game was postponed owing to a couple of KKR players -- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- testing positive.



Delhi is scheduled to host Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad clash on Tuesday.



The BCCI continued to insist that the league will go on but Monday's developments have definitely cast a shadow on how the COVD-19 threat would be managed for an event being staged across six venues.

The Board is looking to move base to Mumbai keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in Kolkata and Bengaluru, where the next set of matches will be played.