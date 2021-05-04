IPL 2021: Lefties top MVP list

May 04, 2021 08:46 IST

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list IPL 2021's 50 Most Valuable Players up to Game 29.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates taking a wicket in IPL 2021. Photograph: BCCI

There's a question mark about how IPL 14 will go in the days and weeks ahead. But it has already thrown up its fair share of surprises.

The top three places are currently occupied by left-handers. Ravindra Jadeja tops the list with a MVPI of 372, more for his attacking batting than his reliable bowling.

Shikhar Dhawan (MVPI of 368) is second, because he has scored the most runs, and at a faster clip than before.

And Moeen Ali (348) is third! Last year he was just hanging around in the RCB dugout.

Chris Morris is a surprising fourth, chiefly because he has bagged a lot of wickets, and Harshal Patel (339) is fifth because he has bagged the most wickets.

The table below tells a lot of stories. Here are some more: English players are outperforming the Australians; Hardik Pandya isn't even in the top 50; Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, given their lofty standard, aren't finding enough wickets or runs; Bumrah and Shami have together captured just 14 wickets, while Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan have captured 31 wickets!

Finally, the highest paid players haven't contributed sufficient value.

Look at the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI) column: A PVI of over 3000 suggests that the player is probably overpaid.

To be sure, many factors determine a player's price, and the auction frenzy adds to the extreme price irrationality.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan has been in splendid form in IPL 2021. Photograph: Deepak Malik/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

Best performing players so far at IPL 2021 (after Match 29 ending May 2, 2021)

Rank Player's Name Team From Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games MVPI PVI($) 1 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 131 62 11 6 161.7 6 6.7 7 372 1307 2 Shikhar Dhawan DC IND 380 92 43 8 134.3 0 - 8 368 1121 3 Moeen Ali CSK ENG 206 58 22 12 157.3 5 6.2 6 348 1397 4 Chris Morris RR SA 48 36 0 5 154.8 14 8.6 7 346 3261 5 Harshal Patel RCB IND 35 31 3 2 145.8 17 9.2 7 339 41 6 Prithvi Shaw DC IND 308 82 37 12 166.5 0 - 8 339 281 7 Faf du Plessis CSK SA 320 95 29 13 145.5 0 - 7 330 337 8 K L Rahul KXI IND 331 91 27 16 136.2 0 - 7 327 2670 9 Sanju Samson RR IND 277 119 26 11 145.8 0 - 7 312 1781 10 Avesh Khan DC IND 0 0 0 0 - 14 7.7 8 295 188 11 Jos Buttler RR ENG 254 124 27 13 153 0 - 7 289 1057 12 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 17 17 1 1 130.8 10 6.1 7 283 2208 13 Pat Cummins KKR AUS 93 66 5 8 166.1 9 8.8 7 277 3886 14 A B de Villiers RCB IND 207 76 16 10 164.3 0 - 7 275 2778 15 Andre Russell KKR WI 163 54 12 13 155.2 7 11.4 7 275 2146 16 Rahul Chahar MI IND 14 8 1 0 107.7 11 7.2 7 265 498 17 Kieron Pollard MI WI 168 87 11 13 171.4 3 7.5 7 262 1431 18 Jonny Bairstow SRH ENG 248 63 20 15 141.7 0 - 7 255 599 19 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 260 99 24 11 141.3 0 - 7 252 315 20 Sam Curran CSK ENG 52 34 5 3 208 9 8.7 7 250 1528 21 Rishabh Pant DC IND 213 58 25 4 131.5 0 - 8 225 5291 22 Kyle Jamieson RCB NZ 59 16 5 3 143.9 9 9.2 7 222 4692 23 Glenn Maxwell RCB AUS 223 78 21 10 144.8 0 12 7 221 3378 24 Rohit Sharma MI IND 250 63 18 11 128.2 0 9 7 208 5008 25 Devdutt Padikkal RCB IND 195 101 22 9 152.3 0 - 6 206 67 26 Deepak Hooda KXI IND 116 64 7 8 143.2 2 7.1 8 194 205 27 Krunal Pandya MI IND 100 39 8 4 131.6 3 7.5 7 190 3216 28 Deepak Chahar CSK IND 0 0 0 0 - 8 8 7 189 294 29 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 4 3 0 0 66.7 6 7.1 7 184 2642 30 Rahul Tripathi KKR IND 187 53 20 4 135.5 0 - 7 183 228 31 Kagiso Rabada DC IND 9 9 1 0 225 8 8.8 7 183 1821 32 Virat Kohli RCB IND 198 72 21 4 121.5 0 - 7 182 6487 33 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 173 56 22 5 144.2 0 - 7 182 1221 34 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 196 75 25 5 128.9 0 - 7 176 158 35 Mustafizur Rahman RR BAN 0 0 0 0 0 8 8.3 7 175 397 36 Mohammed Shami KXI IND 13 9 0 0 76.5 8 8.2 8 173 2202 37 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 136 72 6 13 200 0 - 7 170 899 38 Chris Gayle KXI WI 178 46 20 8 133.8 0 - 8 165 962 39 Manish Pandey SRH IND 193 61 12 8 123.7 0 - 5 164 4658 40 Mohammed Siraj RCB IND 12 12 0 1 75 6 7.3 7 164 1101 41 Nitish Rana KKR IND 201 80 21 9 122.6 0 - 7 164 1440 42 Trent Boult MI NZ 1 1 0 0 100 8 8.5 7 163 1363 43 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 2 2 0 0 50 7 7.8 7 157 1769 44 Arshdeep Singh KXI IND 2 1 0 0 66.7 7 8.2 6 154 103 45 David Warner SRH AUS 193 57 15 6 110.3 0 - 6 150 5787 46 Chetan Sakariya RR IND 0 0 0 0 0 7 8.2 7 150 93 47 Prasid Krishna KKR IND 0 0 0 0 0 8 9.2 7 150 93 48 Axar Patel DC IND 0 0 0 0 - 6 7 4 149 2663 49 Jaydev Unadkat RR IND 35 24 2 2 145.8 4 7.1 4 141 1478 50 Harpreet Brar KXI IND 29 25 2 2 152.6 4 5.4 2 131 121 51 Chris Woakes DC ENG 15 15 2 0 136.4 5 7.5 3 130 916

This analysis is based on the first 29 matches of the current IPL, and as on the morning of May 2, 2021.

