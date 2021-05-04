News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI looking to move IPL games to Mumbai

BCCI looking to move IPL games to Mumbai

Source: ANI
Last updated on: May 04, 2021 10:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The BCCI is looking to move base to Mumbai keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in Kolkata and Bengaluru, where the next set of matches will be played. Photograph: BCCI
 

With Chennai Super Kings Bowling Coach Lakshmipathy Balaji testing positive for COVID-19, CSK will have to isolate for six days as per the BCCI standard operating procedures, throwing in doubt their match against the Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on Wednesday.

A BCCI official said while the CSK versus Royals game is doubtful after Balaji's positive test, the Board is also looking to move base to Mumbai keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in Kolkata and Bengaluru, where the next set of matches will be played.

"As of now, the Delhi game between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad is on. But tomorrow's game is likely to get postponed as Balaji has again tested positive for COVID-19. So we have two teams down, Kolkata Knight Riders and CSK," the BCCI official said.

"Coming to the league itself, we are looking at moving base to Mumbai, but are awaiting clearance from the Maharashtra government and once that is done, we will be good to go. Should take us another couple of days to get the clearance."

Explaining the reason behind not going ahead with the Kolkata and Bengaluru leg, the BCCI official added: "It is better to avoid a situation than to think of a substitute once you land in a problem is all I will say."

The IPL was rocked by COVID-19 cases on Monday. While two members of the CSK contingent tested positive, two Kolkata Knight Riders players -- Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- tested positive, forcing the BCCI to postpone the KKR-Royal Challengers Bangalore game in Ahmedabad.

CSK's last match was against the Mumbai Indians in Delhi on Saturday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Delhi squad isolate; SRH-Mumbai cancel practice
Delhi squad isolate; SRH-Mumbai cancel practice
KKR ready to bounce back after COVID scare, says CEO
KKR ready to bounce back after COVID scare, says CEO
IPL 2021, Week 3: All the Hits & Misses
IPL 2021, Week 3: All the Hits & Misses
Slater leaves IPL bio-bubble, lands in Maldives
Slater leaves IPL bio-bubble, lands in Maldives
Gujarat gets lion's share of Covid vaccines
Gujarat gets lion's share of Covid vaccines
6 reasons your ex is still texting you
6 reasons your ex is still texting you
Dr Fauci's advice to India: Clamp nationwide lockdown
Dr Fauci's advice to India: Clamp nationwide lockdown

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

IPL 2021: Lefties top MVP list

IPL 2021: Lefties top MVP list

Will Warner leave SRH?

Will Warner leave SRH?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use