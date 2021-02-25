Check out the Tests that ended on Day 2

February 25, 2021 20:27 IST

The last time India won a Test inside two days was in 2018, beating Afghanistan in Bengaluru.

IMAGE: India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill celebrate victory over England on Thursday, Day 2 of the third Test, at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Ahmedabad. Photograph: BCCI

India registered only their second Test victory inside two days, overhauling a meagre target of 49 against England in the day-night third match of the series to take an unassailable 2-1 lead, at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Ahmedabad, on Thursday.

England's previous Test loss inside two days was way back in 1921 against Australia.

There was no end to England's batting woes against the spin duo of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin as the side folded for 81 in its second innings.

This was the team's lowest Test total against India.

Openers Rohit Sharma (25) and Shubman Gill (15) then completed the formalities in 7.4 overs, barely half an hour into the final session of the day.

Earlier, Axar picked five wickets in England’s second essay, adding to his outstanding haul of six in the first innings. His bowling effort is the best in a pink-ball match.

Ashwin went on to add four more wickets to his first-day spoils of three scalps to cross the 400-wicket mark in the longest format.

He became the fourth Indian after Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417) to achieve the feat.

England's scorecard bore a dismal look with all-rounder Ben Stokes 25 and Ollie Pope's 12 being the best contributions.

In the afternoon session, India's first innings folded for 145 with opener Rohit Sharma top-scoring with a 66-run knock. England captain Joe Root returned career-best figures of 5/8 for his team.

Check out the Tests which ended on Day 2 with a result before India's win over England in the day-night third Test in Ahmedabad.

1) England vs Australia at The Oval on 28 Aug 1882: Australia won

2) England vs Australia at Lord's on 16 Jul 1888: Australia won

3) England vs Australia at The Oval on 13 Aug 1888: England won

4) England vs Australia in Manchester on 30 Aug 1888: England won

5) South Africa vs England in Port Elizabeth on 12 Mar 1889: England won

6) South Africa vs England in Cape Town on 25 Mar 1889: England won

7) England vs Australia in The Oval on 11 Aug 1890: England won

8) South Africa vs England in Port Elizabeth on 13 Feb 1896: England won

9) South Africa vs England in Cape Town on 21 Mar 1896: England won

10) Australia vs South Africa in Manchester on 27 May 1912: Australia won

11) England vs South Africa in The Oval on 12 Aug 1912: England won

12) England vs Australia in Nottingham on 28 May 1921: Australia won

13) Australia vs West Indies in Melbourne on 13 Feb 1931: Australia won

14) South Africa vs Australia in Johannesburg on 15 Feb 1936: Australia won

15) New Zealand vs Australia in Wellington on 29 Mar 1946: Australia won

16) England vs West Indies in Leeds on 17 Aug 2000: England won

17) Australia vs Pakistan in Sharjah on 11 Oct 2002: Australia won

18) South Africa vs Zimbabwe in Cape Town on 4 Mar 2005: South Africa won

19) Zimbabwe vs New Zealand in Harare on 7 Aug 2005: New Zealand won

20) South Africa vs Zimbabwe in Port Elizabeth on 26 Dec 2017: South Africa won

21) India vs Afghanistan in Bengaluru on 14 Jun 2018: India won.