PICS: India vs England, Third Test, Day 2

Last updated on: February 25, 2021 16:50 IST

Images from Day 2 of the third Test between India and England, at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: England captain Joe Root celebrates after dismissing Rishabh Pant on Wednesday, Day 2 of the third Test against India, at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Ahmedabad. Photograph: BCCI

Joe Root brought England back in the Day-Night Third Test against India with a magical spell on Day 2, at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

England's captain took five wickets for eight runs in only 6.2 overs, out of which three were maidens, to dismiss the home side for 145 runs in their first innings.

India, who started the day on 99 for 3 in 33 overs, lost their last seven wickets for 46 runs in 20.2 overs, as they gained a lead of just 33 runs on the first innings.

What a first session it was as Root and Jack Leach, who took 4 for 54 in 20 overs, turned it around.

IMAGE: Ben Foakes appeals for leg before wicket against Ajinkya Rahane, off the bowling of Jack Leach. Photograph: BCCI

Jack Leach gave England the early breakthrough on Day 2. Ajinkya Rahane went on the backfoot to cut the left-arm spinner, but the ball came in sharply and India’s vice-captain was struck right in front of the stumps. He walked back without taking the review for 7 and India lost their fourth wicket.

IMAGE: England's players celebrate the dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: PIB

Leach effected another crucial strike, trapping Rohit Sharma leg before wicket for 66.

The batsman went for the sweep, missed and was rapped plumb in front and given out LBW. He took the review but the decision stayed and India lost their fifth wicket.

England got the benefit of umpire's call on impact and Rohit had to walk way back after a fine innings of 66.

IMAGE: Matthew Jack celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Wickets in successive overs for Leach reduced India to 117 for 5, a lead of just five runs.

Leach brought England back in the contest, picking up 4 for 36 in 14 overs.

Captain Joe Root then brought himself into the attack and struck with his first delivery, having Rishabh Pant caught behind for one.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar is bowled by Joe Root. Photograph: PIB

The batsman poked at a wide delivery that turned sharply, took edge and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes completed a superb catch.

India lost three wickets in the space of 17 balls and were down to 117 for 6.

Root struck again with another beauty, getting the ball to rip off sharply.

IMAGE: Joe Root celebrates the wicket of Axar Patel. Photograph: PIB

This time Washington Sundar was beaten all ends up trying to defend and bowled for a duck.

Two balls later, England's captain picked his third wicket.

Axar Patel came down the track and tried to launch it over the off-side but was caught in the covers for a duck.

At that stage Root was yet to concede a run in three overs.

India collapsed to 125 for 8, losing five wickets for 11 runs .

Root continued his wicket ways. This time Ravichandran Ashwin top-edged the sweep and was caught by Zak Crawley on the leg side for 17.

Root finished off the Indian innings with the wicket of Jasprit Bumrah, who went for the slog sweep, missed and was trapped LBW in front. He went for the review, which showed the impact in line and the ball going on to hit the stumps.

India were dismissed for 145 in 53.2 overs, a lead of 33 runs.

It will be interesting to see how things pan out after the tea break when England bats for the second time on an ever-deteriorating pitch.