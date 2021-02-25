News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin fourth Indian to scale 400 Test wickets

Ashwin fourth Indian to scale 400 Test wickets

Last updated on: February 25, 2021 19:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after dismissing Jofra Archer and picking his 400th wicket on Day 2 of the third Test in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with the 'pink ball' after dismissing Jofra Archer and picking his 400th wicket on Thursday, Day 2 of the third Test against England in Ahmedabad. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin attained the landmark of 400 wickets in Test cricket, trapping Jofra Archer leg before wicket, on Thursday, Day 2 of the third Test against England in Ahmedabad.

 

As England continued to perish in their second innings the ace off-spinner from Chennai trapped Jofra Archer leg before wicket to pick his third wicket and reduce the visitors to 68 for 7.

Ashwin, who bagged 3 for 26 in England's first innings, is the second-fastest after Muttiah Muralitharan to the 400-wicket mark in Tests, getting there in his 77th Test.

He is the fourth Indian to take 400 Test wickets after Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Big-hitting Guptill breaks Rohit's T20Is record
Big-hitting Guptill breaks Rohit's T20Is record
200 would have been a competitive score: Crawley
200 would have been a competitive score: Crawley
England frustrated with umpiring inconsistency
England frustrated with umpiring inconsistency
Mamata's nephew takes dig at BJP's Sonar Bangla slogan
Mamata's nephew takes dig at BJP's Sonar Bangla slogan
Nirav Modi can be extradited to India: UK court
Nirav Modi can be extradited to India: UK court
PICS: India vs England, Third Test, Day 2
PICS: India vs England, Third Test, Day 2
Govt frames new rules to regulate social media, OTT
Govt frames new rules to regulate social media, OTT

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

PICS: India vs England, Third Test, Day 2

PICS: India vs England, Third Test, Day 2

Morris to Shahrukh: The TOP 10 at IPL auction

Morris to Shahrukh: The TOP 10 at IPL auction

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use