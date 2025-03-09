How Rohit's bold approach powered India to victory!

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
March 09, 2025

'I have played all these years in a different style, and now we are getting the results with this.'

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hits out during the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Rohit Sharma came to the Champions Trophy party when it mattered the most with his customary attack upfront approach in the final, which had the vote of the erstwhile team management helmed by Rahul Dravid and current one headlined by Gautam Gambhir.

Rohit, who had a torrid time in the Test series in Australia, got back to form in his favourite format, and his 76 set the tone for India's four-wicket victory in the final against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

"To have the result our way is a great feeling," Rohit said after winning the player of the match award.

Asked about his attack at-all-cost style since the ODI World Cup in 2023, Rohit explained the rationale behind the move.

"It was not natural to me, but something I really wanted to do. When you are doing something different, you have to have the backing of the team and management.

"I spoke to Rahul (Dravid) bhai earlier and now Gauti (Gambhir) bhai as well. It is something I really wanted to do. I have played all these years in a different style, and now we are getting the results with this," he said.

 

About playing multiple all-rounders, Rohit spoke about his understanding of the Dubai surface.

"The depth gives me the freedom and it helps. With Jadeja coming at 8, it gives you the confidence to go hard upfront. As long as I am clear in my mind, it is great," the skipper said.

