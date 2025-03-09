Modi Look-Alike Graces India NZ Final

A few, acting like his followers, cheered him into the stadium while calling out, "Modi, Modi, welcome Modi."

IMAGE: A look-alike Modi fan at the Dubai international cricket stadium. Photograph: K R Nayar

Cricket fans lining up to enter the stadium love to have fun.

They cheered for one fan who looked similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A few, acting like his followers, cheered him into the stadium while calling out, "Modi, Modi, welcome Modi."

He enjoyed the attention, and when this reporter asked for a photo, he waved just as Modi does during a rally.

Incidentally, Modi was present during the 2023 ICC World Cup final in Ahmedabad and had consoled the Indian team when they lost the final.

In 2024, he hosted the T20 World Cup-winning team for breakfast at his residence.

***

IMAGE: Nasir Abdullah and Suman Chattopadhya with their prized possessions. Photograph: K R Nayar

It was interesting to watch an Indian and a Pakistani photographer together requesting autographs from Indian players.

One wanted an autograph on a cricket bat while the other wanted one on a cricket ball.

Suman Chattopadhyay, from India, is a freelance photographer with years of experience and always secures the entire team's autograph on a bat, alongside the printed names of every player.

Nasir Abdullah, who works for Pakistan's Scoreline magazine, wanted Arshdeep Singh's autograph on a cricket ball.

Chattopadhyay is a well-known figure among cricketers, whenever the security stops him, Indian players request that they allow him to enter.

He has published a book featuring rare photos of Sachin Tendulkar dating back to his school days.

He sold 16 copies of that book autographed by Tendulkar for Rs 100,000 and donated the proceeds to a charity run organised by Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh in 2018.

***

IMAGE: New Zealand Coach Gary Stead surrounded by Indian media. Photograph: New Zealand Cricket

The continuous discussion about the Indian team having an advantage by playing only in the Dubai stadium led journalists to make jokes about it.

One journalist felt it was unfair to focus solely on the players' advantage while ignoring the perks enjoyed by Indian journalists.

In fact, all journalists have a huge advantage, as they are stationed in the same hotel, travel the same routes, and sit in the same seats at the stadium.

Then, one journalist reminded them of how far they had to travel during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup -- where India played their first match in Chennai, followed by matches in New Delhi and Lucknow.

Incidentally, when New Zealand called for a huddle with their coach Gary Stead, the group ready to click them consisted solely of Indian media.

***

IMAGE: Bharat Doiphode wearing the OM shirt. Photograph: K R Nayar

It was his colourful OM shirt that caught everyone's attention.

When approached, he said he had gotten it from India and planned to wear it for the final.

Bharat Doiphode, an architect who was part of the team that built the Dubai stadium, remarked that he never misses a match here and is proud that this venue is one of the best in the world, consistently serving as a neutral ground.

Fans were seen greeting the Team India bus by shouting "Bharat Mata ki Jai."

Doiphode feels that he is an Indian to the core and that no one will ever question his nationality since his name begins with Bharat, a name by which India is also known.

***

IMAGE: Cars line up to enter the parking area of the stadium. Photograph: K R Nayar

For most matches in this Champions Trophy, the stadium filled up slowly; however, for the final, it filled up quickly.

Being a Sunday, many fans decided to arrive in time when the gates opened, resulting in a long line of cars waiting to enter the venue.

Those who arrived early had a shorter distance to walk to the stadium.

A group of fans made the atmosphere even more lively by singing old Hindi songs.

Many wore stylishly decorated sunglasses and held placards featuring the words 'boundary; and 'six' as makeshift sunshades.

As the weather has suddenly turned hot, many wrapped themselves in the Indian flag.

IMAGE: A fan with his stylishly decorated sunglasses. Photograph: K R Nayar

A photographer who tried to spot a New Zealand fan -- or the New Zealand flag -- gave up after a one-hour wait.

Interestingly, all the seats in the stadium are painted blue, and when Indian fans filled the seats wearing their team's blue jerseys, the entire stadium turned into a sea of blue.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com