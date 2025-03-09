PIX: Yuzi Chahal, Vivek Oberoi cheer India at CT final

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal and actor and RJ Mahvesh enjoy the proceedings of the Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: Screengrab/X

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was in the crowd as he cheered on Team India in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

Chahal was seen enjoying the company of actor and Radio Jockey Mahvash, who was all smiles as India went about their job and restricted New Zealand to 251 for 7.

IMAGE: Yuzi Chahal with Vivek Oberoi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Gupta/X

Sitting in the row in front of Chahal was actor Vivek Oberoi who was earlier pictured with a young man holding the Indian flag ahead of the match.

The trio watched as captain Rohit Sharma gave India a good start, hammering his 58th ODI half-ton before he was stumped out for 76 by Rachin Ravindra in the 27th over.