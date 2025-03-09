HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Team India Celebrate Champions Trophy Win!

PIX: Team India Celebrate Champions Trophy Win!

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 09, 2025 22:37 IST

x

India outclassed New Zealand by four wickets to win their third Champions Trophy title at the Dubai international cricket stadium on Sunday.

Captain Rohit Sharma (76) top-scored for India, who chased down their 252 run target with one over to spare to win the title without losing a single match.

India's previous title triumphs in the tournament came in 2002 and 2013.

The jubilant Indian players broke into celebrations after Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs, pulling pacer Will O'Rourke for a boundary.

How the Indian players celebrated the famous triumph:

Rohit Sharma celebrates with Virat KohliIMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates with Virat Kohli after winning the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

K L Rahul

IMAGE:
K L Rahul celebrates the triumph. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: A jubilant Ravindra Jadeja after hitting the winning runs. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Harshit Rana, Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh dance. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with Head coach Gautam Gambhir. Photograph: BCCI/X
 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: CLINICAL INDIA LIFT CHAMPIONS TROPHY!
PIX: CLINICAL INDIA LIFT CHAMPIONS TROPHY!
PIX: Yuzi, RJ Mahvash enjoy CT final
PIX: Yuzi, RJ Mahvash enjoy CT final
PIX: Rohit completes ODI milestone before dismissal
PIX: Rohit completes ODI milestone before dismissal
Unsung Heroes Behind India's CT Final
Unsung Heroes Behind India's CT Final
Modi Look-Alike Graces India NZ Final
Modi Look-Alike Graces India NZ Final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Most Majestic Indian Palaces

webstory image 2

The Man Behind India's Batting Revival

webstory image 3

10 Smartest Outfits Modi Wore Abroad

VIDEOS

Patanjali inaugurates Asia's largest orange processing unit in Nagpur3:33

Patanjali inaugurates Asia's largest orange processing...

Chhattisgarh: Self-Help group women make eco-friendly herbal colours for Holi2:55

Chhattisgarh: Self-Help group women make eco-friendly...

Vicky shields Katrina, holds her close as fan tries to click pic during date night2:28

Vicky shields Katrina, holds her close as fan tries to...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD