PIX: Team India Celebrate Champions Trophy Win!

India outclassed New Zealand by four wickets to win their third Champions Trophy title at the Dubai international cricket stadium on Sunday.



Captain Rohit Sharma (76) top-scored for India, who chased down their 252 run target with one over to spare to win the title without losing a single match.



India's previous title triumphs in the tournament came in 2002 and 2013.



The jubilant Indian players broke into celebrations after Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs, pulling pacer Will O'Rourke for a boundary.



How the Indian players celebrated the famous triumph:

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates with Virat Kohli after winning the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Photograph: BCCI/X IMAGE:K L Rahul celebrates the triumph.

IMAGE: A jubilant Ravindra Jadeja after hitting the winning runs. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Harshit Rana, Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh dance. Photograph: BCCI/X