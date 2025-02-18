Champions Trophy: BCCI Allows Wives

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma consoles Virat Kohli after India lost to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, November 19, 2023. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

In a major relief for Team India, the BCCI has allowed the players to have their families accompany them during the Champions Trophy matches in Dubai.



However, the wives and family members will be allowed to join the Indian players for only one match, according to a report in the Dainik Jagran newspaper.



A senior member of the team management reportedly spoke to BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia before the team's departure to Dubai for the Champions Trophy. The