Champions Trophy: BCCI Allows Wives

In a major relief for Team India, the BCCI has allowed the players to have their families accompany them during the Champions Trophy matches in Dubai.
However, the wives and family members will be allowed to join the Indian players for only one match, according to a report in the Dainik Jagran newspaper.
A senior member of the team management reportedly spoke to BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia before the team's departure to Dubai for the Champions Trophy. The
players have been told to submit their requests to BCCI, which will grant permissions accordingly, the report further added.
After India's disappointing performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, the BCCI introduced stricter guidelines for the Indian team, including restrictions on family time during tours.
Under the new policy, for tournaments or series lasting 45 days or more, the players' families will be allowed to accompany them for a maximum of 14 days. For shorter tournaments or series, the families will be permitted to stay for only seven days.