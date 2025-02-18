HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Champions Trophy: BCCI Allows Wives

Champions Trophy: BCCI Allows Wives

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2025 13:01 IST

x

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma consoles Virat Kohli after India lost to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, November 19, 2023. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

In a major relief for Team India, the BCCI has allowed the players to have their families accompany them during the Champions Trophy matches in Dubai.

However, the wives and family members will be allowed to join the Indian players for only one match, according to a report in the Dainik Jagran newspaper.

A senior member of the team management reportedly spoke to BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia before the team's departure to Dubai for the Champions Trophy. The

players have been told to submit their requests to BCCI, which will grant permissions accordingly, the report further added.

After India's disappointing performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, the BCCI introduced stricter guidelines for the Indian team, including restrictions on family time during tours.

Under the new policy, for tournaments or series lasting 45 days or more, the players' families will be allowed to accompany them for a maximum of 14 days. For shorter tournaments or series, the families will be permitted to stay for only seven days.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What's Bumrah Up To?
What's Bumrah Up To?
Top Stars Missing From Champions Trophy
Top Stars Missing From Champions Trophy
Champions Trophy: Morkel leaves India camp after...
Champions Trophy: Morkel leaves India camp after...
'Life Is Short, Make It Sweet'
'Life Is Short, Make It Sweet'
'Pakistan' On India's CT Kit Sparks Buzz
'Pakistan' On India's CT Kit Sparks Buzz

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Garlic Mung Sprouts: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Top Stars Missing From Champions Trophy

webstory image 3

Discover India's 8 Cutest, Smallest Airports

VIDEOS

'Sabse Khoobsurat Subah', Juhi Chawla takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh0:50

'Sabse Khoobsurat Subah', Juhi Chawla takes holy dip at...

Heavy Traffic engulfs at Naini Bridge as Devotees arrive for Mahakumbh1:38

Heavy Traffic engulfs at Naini Bridge as Devotees arrive...

'Sparsh': This ATM in Tirupati dispenses gold and silver coins3:08

'Sparsh': This ATM in Tirupati dispenses gold and silver...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD