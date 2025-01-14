BCCI Cracks Down On Players' Wives

For tournaments or series, which will be held for 45 days or more, the players' families will be allowed to accompany them for a maximum of only 14 days.

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma consoles Virat Kohli after India lost to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

After India's disappointing performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, which India lost 1-3, the BCCI is set to introduce stricter guidelines for the Indian team, including restrictions on family time during tours.



Currently, the Indian players were allowed to have their wives and children accompany them for the full duration of a series, whether at home or abroad. However, the Board is coming up with new rules which will impose restrictions on such arrangements.



Following a review meeting in Mumbai on Saturday involving Captain Rohit Sharma, Coach Gautam Gambhir and Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, the BCCI top brass is drafting these updated guidelines.



The Board is considering reverting to the pre-2019 rules, which were relaxed during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Under the new policy, for tournaments or series lasting 45 days or more, the players' families will be allowed to accompany them for a maximum of 14 days.

For shorter tournaments or series, the families will be permitted to stay for only seven days.



If the tournament or series is smaller, then the families can stay with the player for a maximum of only seven days,' said a Dainik Jagran report.



The Board is also addressing other disciplinary issues. The BCCI top brass has expressed dissatisfaction with some senior players not travelling in the team bus and opting for private arrangements to travel between the team hotel and the stadium.

'It has also been observed in the last few years that some players don't travel in the team bus and travel separately. The BCCI will issue strict guidelines to stop players travelling to the ground or the team hotel on their own during a tournament or a series. For the sake of the team unity, all players will have to travel in the team bus. No matter how senior a player is, he will not be allowed to travel separately to the ground or the team hotel,' the report added.



The Board has also introduced a new rule regarding excess baggage during air travel. The players whose luggage exceeds the permitted allowance of 150 kilograms will have to bear the cost of the additional weight themselves. The BCCI will no longer reimburse these expenses.



Further, the BCCI has cracked down on Gambhir's personal manager Gaurav Arora accompanying him during tours. Arora will no longer be allowed to stay at the team hotel, travel in the team bus, or sit in the VIP box during matches.