'Life Is Short, Make It Sweet'

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
February 18, 2025 06:39 IST

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir was spotted indulging in Gulab Jamuns in Dubai. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Gautam Gambhir/Instagram
 

Known for his on-field intensity, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir revealed a sweeter side of his personality after his arrival in Dubai for the Champions Trophy.

GG was spotted indulging in a plate of Gulab Jamuns in Dubai.

'Life is short, make it sweet!' Gauti captioned the post.

His post caught the attention of former team-mates Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj Singh.

'Bhai ye daal rice ke baad hai? (Brother, is the treat after rice and dal?)' Irfan inquired while Yuvi quipped, 'GG, if life is short then you can smile also'.

REDIFF CRICKET
Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

