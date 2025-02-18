HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bowling coach Morkel leaves India camp after father's demise

Bowling coach Morkel leaves India camp after father's demise

Last updated on: February 18, 2025 09:40 IST

Morne Morkel

IMAGE: India's bowling coach Morne Morkel for South Africa on Monday after his father Albert Morkel passed away. Photograph: BCCI

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has left the team's practice camp in Dubai and returned home to South Africa due to a personal emergency.

on Monday after his father Albert Morkel passed away.

The former South African fast bowler was absent from India's practice session under lights in Dubai on Monday.

 

It is not clear whether Morkel will rejoin the squad later during the tournament, reported The Times of India.

India take on Bangladesh in their opening match in Dubai on Thursday.

