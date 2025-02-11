Top Stars Missing From Champions Trophy

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury sustained in the Sydney Test.

BCCI

2023 ODI World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins dropped out citing an injury sustained after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

ICC/X

Josh Hazlewood misses the Champions because of a hip injury sustained during the 3rd Test against India in Brisbane.

Cricket Australia/X

Mitchell Marsh was dropped due to ongoing lower back issues and is unlikely to play this season.

ICC/X

Mitchell Starc pulled out of the Champions for personal reasons.

Matthew Childs/Reuters

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis abruptly retired from ODI cricket weeks before the Champions Trophy.

ICC/X

South Africa's Anrich Nortje missed selection because of a back injury.

Cricket South Africa/X

South African pacer Gerald Coetzee was ruled out due to a groin injury. Initially set to replace Anrich Nortje, Coetzee's injury weakens South Africa's pace attack.

Cricket South Africa/X

England's Jacob Bethell sustained a hamstring injury in the 1st ODI against India in Nagpur.

BCCI

Pakistan's Saim Ayub missed selection due to an ankle injury sustained during the 2nd Test against South Africa in Cape Town last month.

Kind Courtesy Saim Ayub/Instagram

Afghanistan's 18-year-old spinner Allah Ghazanfar was ruled out due to an L4 vertebra fracture sustained during the Zimbabwe tour.

ACB/X
