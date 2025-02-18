HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Pakistan' On India's CT Kit Sparks Buzz

'Pakistan' On India's CT Kit Sparks Buzz

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2025 05:32 IST

x

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: India's Champions Trophy kit is making waves! Photograph: ICC and BCCI/X
 

India's new jersey for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, unveiled on Monday, has sparked discussion due to the inclusion of 'Pakistan' as the host nation.

Photographs released by the ICC, showcasing Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh in the new attire, clearly display the tournament logo and the host country's name.

This inclusion, though surprising to some, was confirmed by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, who stated that India will adhere to ICC guidelines. Speculation about a potential jersey controversy has thus been put to rest.

Virat Kohli

The Champions Trophy begins on February 19 with Pakistan facing New Zealand in the opening match in Karachi.

India's first game is against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash on February 23, and their final group stage match against New Zealand on March 2.

Arshdeep Singh

 

Washington Sundar

 

Varun Chakaravarthy

 

Shreyas Iyer

 

Shubman Gill

 

Mohammed Shami

 

Ravindra Jadeja

 

Harshit Rana

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

No Indian Flag At Karachi Stadium!
No Indian Flag At Karachi Stadium!
'India Will Easily Reach The Semi-Final'
'India Will Easily Reach The Semi-Final'
'India, South Africa In Champions Final'
'India, South Africa In Champions Final'
No overwhelming favourite as Champions Trophy returns
No overwhelming favourite as Champions Trophy returns
PIX: Champions Trophy launched at historic Lahore Fort
PIX: Champions Trophy launched at historic Lahore Fort

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Flippin Good Dosa Recipes

webstory image 2

Have You Seen Any Of These 12 Things In India Lately?

webstory image 3

Period Late? 8 Reasons Why

VIDEOS

The stunning Twinkle Khanna spotted at the airport0:37

The stunning Twinkle Khanna spotted at the airport

Nita Ambani reveals how Harbhajan and Symonds became friends at MI's dressing room2:40

Nita Ambani reveals how Harbhajan and Symonds became...

Anusha Dandekar seen in no-makeup look at the airport0:36

Anusha Dandekar seen in no-makeup look at the airport

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD