'Pakistan' On India's CT Kit Sparks Buzz

IMAGE: India's Champions Trophy kit is making waves! Photograph: ICC and BCCI/X

India's new jersey for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, unveiled on Monday, has sparked discussion due to the inclusion of 'Pakistan' as the host nation.

Photographs released by the ICC, showcasing Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh in the new attire, clearly display the tournament logo and the host country's name.

This inclusion, though surprising to some, was confirmed by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, who stated that India will adhere to ICC guidelines. Speculation about a potential jersey controversy has thus been put to rest.

The Champions Trophy begins on February 19 with Pakistan facing New Zealand in the opening match in Karachi.

India's first game is against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash on February 23, and their final group stage match against New Zealand on March 2.