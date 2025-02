Photographs: Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

As he spends time away from the game, Jasprit Bumrah seems to have found a new companion in coffee.



Bumrah was ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a back injury sustained during the Sydney Test last month.



As he continues his recovery, the fast bowler has sharing glimpses of his relaxed off the field life on social media.



In his latest Instagram post, Bumrah showcased his love for coffee.

'Coffee: the most important meal of the day,' he captioned the post.