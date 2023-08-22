Chahal's Snub: What Did Dhanashree Mean?

IMAGE: Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar unveiled India's 17-member squad for the Asia Cup on Monday.

Many were stunned that Yuzvendra Chahal, the brilliant leg-spinner, was not picked in the team.

Chahal took to X and shared a positive message using emoticons, suggesting that brighter days are ahead.

Dhanashree Verma, Chahal's wife, took to Instagram to share a story that may reveal how the couple really feels about his exclusion: 'Now I've begun to ponder: Can being exceptionally reserved and introverted hinder your professional progress? Should we all strive to be extroverted and street-smart to flourish in life?'