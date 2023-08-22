News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chahal's Snub: What Did Dhanashree Mean?

Chahal's Snub: What Did Dhanashree Mean?

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 22, 2023 23:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yuzvendra Chahal

IMAGE: Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram
 

BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar unveiled India's 17-member squad for the Asia Cup on Monday.

Many were stunned that Yuzvendra Chahal, the brilliant leg-spinner, was not picked in the team.

Chahal took to X and shared a positive message using emoticons, suggesting that brighter days are ahead.

Dhanashree Verma, Chahal's wife, took to Instagram to share a story that may reveal how the couple really feels about his exclusion: 'Now I've begun to ponder: Can being exceptionally reserved and introverted hinder your professional progress? Should we all strive to be extroverted and street-smart to flourish in life?'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Chahal drops cryptic post after Asia Cup omission
Chahal drops cryptic post after Asia Cup omission
'No doors are closed on anyone'
'No doors are closed on anyone'
Rohit's surprising revelation about batting order
Rohit's surprising revelation about batting order
CBI arrests Canada-based businessman for espionage
CBI arrests Canada-based businessman for espionage
2 Brightcom officials barred from managerial posts
2 Brightcom officials barred from managerial posts
'Tortured' home guard loses legs, blames DIG's wife
'Tortured' home guard loses legs, blames DIG's wife
India to become growth engine for the world: Modi
India to become growth engine for the world: Modi

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Will India's Selection Gambles Pay Off?

Will India's Selection Gambles Pay Off?

Heartbreak for Chahal: His World Cup dream shattered?

Heartbreak for Chahal: His World Cup dream shattered?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances