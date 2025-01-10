Chahal Breaks Silence On Marriage Rumour

IMAGE: Speculation about the relationship between Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree intensified after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. Photograph: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal has broken his silence on rumours about trouble in his marriage with Dhanashree Verma, which have been circulating on social media.



Speculation about the relationship between spinner Chahal and his wife Dhanashree, who wed in December 2020, intensified after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram.



Chahal, 34, not only unfollowed Dhanashree on Instagram but also deleted all their pictures together.



Dhanashree, a dentist, YouTuber and dancer, unfollowed Chahal as well, though her Instagram profile still retains photographs of them as a couple.



Chahal expressed gratitude to his fans and asked them to avoid speculation about his personal life.



'I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!!' he said on Instagram.



He addressed the rumours stating: 'I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true.'

The legspinner asked his fans to respect his privacy and refrain from speculating on his personal life.



'As a Son, a Brother and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family.

'My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values. With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy.'