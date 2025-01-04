Is Chahal's Marriage In Trouble?

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal with wife Dhanashree Verma. Photograph: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

Speculation about the relationship between spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma intensified after the couple unfollowed each other on

Instagram.Chahal, 34, has not only unfollowed Dhanashree on Instagram but also deleted all their pictures together.Dhanashree, a dentist, YouTuber and dancer, has unfollowed Chahal as well, though her Instagram profile still retains photographs of them as a couple.They had wed in December 2020.

Chahal will be next seen in action during IPL 2025 after he was signed on by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 18 crore (Rs 180 million) at the auction.



Neither Chahal nor Dhanashree has issued any statements so far.