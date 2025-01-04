HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Is Chahal's Marriage In Trouble?

Is Chahal's Marriage In Trouble?

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 04, 2025 19:07 IST

x

Yuzvendra Chahal with Dhanashree Verma

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal with wife Dhanashree Verma. Photograph: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram
 

Speculation about the relationship between spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma intensified after the couple unfollowed each other on

Instagram.

Chahal, 34, has not only unfollowed Dhanashree on Instagram but also deleted all their pictures together.

Dhanashree, a dentist, YouTuber and dancer, has unfollowed Chahal as well, though her Instagram profile still retains photographs of them as a couple.

They had wed in December 2020.

Chahal will be next seen in action during IPL 2025 after he was signed on by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 18 crore (Rs 180 million) at the auction.

Neither Chahal nor Dhanashree has issued any statements so far.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

Yuzi's Date Night With Dhanashree
Yuzi's Date Night With Dhanashree
What Are Chahal, Dhanashree Up To?
What Are Chahal, Dhanashree Up To?
'Let's create some more magic'
'Let's create some more magic'
Chahal's Snub: What Did Dhanashree Mean?
Chahal's Snub: What Did Dhanashree Mean?
Yuzi, Dhanashree's New York Date Night
Yuzi, Dhanashree's New York Date Night

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 RD Burman Songs You Must Know

webstory image 2

Burj Khalifa Turns 15!

webstory image 3

5 Healthy Indian Street Foods

VIDEOS

Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya make rare appearance together at Mumbai airport0:58

Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya make rare appearance...

TN's Thatchankurichi hosts first Jallikattu of 20251:35

TN's Thatchankurichi hosts first Jallikattu of 2025

Aishwarya and Abhishek return to Mumbai together after vacation1:03

Aishwarya and Abhishek return to Mumbai together after...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD