What's Yuzvendra Chahal Hinting At?

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minutes Read
January 22, 2025 10:02 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal had fans wondering with a cryptic Instagram post which added fuel to ongoing speculation about his relationship with wife Dhanashree Verma.

Speculation about the relationship between Chahal and Dhanashree intensified after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram earlier this month.

 

While neither Chahal nor Dhanashree has addressed the speculation publicly, Chahal's latest post seemed to grab attention.

'Real love is rare. Hi, my name is 'Rare',' he captioned the post, sharing a series of selfies, leaving fans wondering if it was a subtle dig aimed at Dhanashree.

Yuzvendra Chahal

REDIFF CRICKET
