News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PICS: Yuzi ties knot with Dhanashree!

PICS: Yuzi ties knot with Dhanashree!

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: December 22, 2020 21:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yuzvendra Chahala and Dhanashree Verma are all smiles on their big day

Photographs: Kind courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with choreographer and YouTube star Dhanashree Verma on Tuesday.

The couple made the announcement on their social media handles.

 

Yuzi posted photos from the wedding, and captioned them: ‘22.12.20 We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!!”

Yuzi and Dhanashree

The leg spinner was part of India’s limited overs team in the ongoing tour of Australia.

Coming on a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzi picked three wickets while conceding 25 runs in the first T20I against Australia at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on December 5.

He was named as the Man of the Match, for his game-changing performance of 3 for 25 and helping India win by 5 runs.

India won the 2nd T20I in Sydney before losing the last one and winning the series 2-1.

Before the T20I series, he played the first two ODIs of the three-match series against Australia, managing to scalp just one wicket.

In the 15 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at this year's Indian Premier League, Chahal finished with 21 wickets at an economy rate of 7.67.

Yuzi and Dhanashree

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Gambhir's team composition for Boxing Day Test
Gambhir's team composition for Boxing Day Test
Chahal on lockdown: 'Can't take this anymore'
Chahal on lockdown: 'Can't take this anymore'
Bradman's 'baggy green' sold for $340,000
Bradman's 'baggy green' sold for $340,000
Select Team: Should India bring in Pant, Rahul?
Select Team: Should India bring in Pant, Rahul?
'44% rural Indians ready to pay for Covid vaccine'
'44% rural Indians ready to pay for Covid vaccine'
Infosys, Daimler partner for IT infra transformation
Infosys, Daimler partner for IT infra transformation
Don't want UK PM's visit till demands met: Farmers
Don't want UK PM's visit till demands met: Farmers

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Meet Yuzvendra Chahal's special someone

Meet Yuzvendra Chahal's special someone

Chahal's 'perfect evening' with Dhanashree

Chahal's 'perfect evening' with Dhanashree

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use