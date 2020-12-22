PICS: Yuzi ties knot with Dhanashree!

Last updated on: December 22, 2020 21:54 IST

Photographs: Kind courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with choreographer and YouTube star Dhanashree Verma on Tuesday.

The couple made the announcement on their social media handles.

Yuzi posted photos from the wedding, and captioned them: ‘22.12.20 We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!!”

The leg spinner was part of India’s limited overs team in the ongoing tour of Australia.

Coming on a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzi picked three wickets while conceding 25 runs in the first T20I against Australia at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on December 5.

He was named as the Man of the Match, for his game-changing performance of 3 for 25 and helping India win by 5 runs.

India won the 2nd T20I in Sydney before losing the last one and winning the series 2-1.

Before the T20I series, he played the first two ODIs of the three-match series against Australia, managing to scalp just one wicket.

In the 15 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at this year's Indian Premier League, Chahal finished with 21 wickets at an economy rate of 7.67.