Can B'desh overcome pitch challenge, Shakib's absence?

Expecting pitch to play slow: Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy

IMAGE: Bangladesh took part in their third practice session in Gwalior on Saturday. Photograph: BCB/X

Bangladesh middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy is expecting the pitch to play slow in the T20 series opener against India as both teams enter unknown territory with the Shrimant Madhavrao Stadium hosting its first international match on Sunday.

Bangladesh took part in their third practice session in Gwalior on Saturday.

"T20 is a game of runs, every team want to score runs. But no international match has happened here, it is a new venue. We don't know what will be the condition.

“Looking at the practice wicket, I feel it is a slow pitch. In such wickets having a high scoring game is very less. No IPL match has also happened here,” said Hridoy.

Hridoy also stressed the team is here to win the series though it will miss the services of champion all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who recently retired from T20 and Test cricket.

“Pressure is always there, but if we think about that then we will not be able to perform well, our focus is always on process and how to perform. Shakib bhai is not there, we will miss him but everyone has to go one day, we are hopeful we will be able to beat them,” said the 23-year-old.

Bangladesh start life without Shakib Al Hasan

It is almost impossible to fill the shoes of someone like Shakb Al Hasan but Bangladesh will have to plan life without the champion all-rounder. Shakib recently announced his retirement from Tests and T20s, leaving a huge void in the team.

Bangladesh were outplayed in the preceding Test series but with majority of the T20 players not part of those two games, they won't be carrying any baggage into the white-ball leg of the tour.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been recalled to the side after 14 months. Veteran batter Mahmud Ullah stands at the crossroads of his career and a productive series against the world champions might give him an extra dose of motivation to continue.

Squad:

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.