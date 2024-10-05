Irani Cup: Kotian's ton puts Mumbai in control

IMAGE: Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Mumbai's commanding lead over Rest of India in the Irani Cup match has now surpassed 400, putting them in a strong position on Saturday.

They reached 307/8, thanks to an exceptional knock from Tanush Kotian, who scored his second first-class hundred. Kotian brought up his century off 135 balls soon after lunch, continuing to bat confidently alongside his partner Mohit Avasthi.

The duo added 107 runs in the morning session, maintaining a scoring rate of over four runs per over, effectively putting Rest of India out of the game.

Sarfaraz Khan and Tanush Kotian were at the crease when the umpires inspected the ball, with Yash Dayal beginning the final day's play with the ball. However, Sarfaraz's stay was short-lived as he was trapped lbw by Saransh Jain for 17, with the ball tracker confirming it was hitting the stumps. Jain continued to bowl brilliantly, also dismissing Shardul Thakur for 2, stumped by wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

Jain’s spell brought some hope for Rest of India, as he picked up his fifth wicket, but Mumbai's lower order remained resilient. Kotian, who was dropped on 31 by Devdutt Padikkal, gave Avasthi good company. The two kept the scoreboard ticking, with Mumbai's lead pushing the game firmly in their favour.

Mumbai’s approach in the morning session indicated they intended to bat Rest of India out of the contest, taking their total past 400.

The Rest of India bowlers showed little urgency, bowling only nine overs in the last hour before lunch, suggesting they were resigned to their fate.

With Mumbai aiming to break their Irani Cup title drought, which dates back to 1997/98, this performance has put them on the brink of ending that run.

As the second session approaches, Mumbai remains in control, with Kotian's superb innings leading the charge.