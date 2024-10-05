News
World Cup Dream Shattered In Seconds

World Cup Dream Shattered In Seconds

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 05, 2024 10:57 IST
Zaida James

IMAGE: Zaida James met with a brutal stroke that sent the ball flying back towards her. Photographs: Kind Courtesy T20 World Cup/Instagram
 

West Indies bowler Zaida James' Women's T20 World Cup 2024 debut ended in just one ball.

In a heart-wrenching incident during South Africa's chase, a powerful drive from Laura Wolvaardt struck James squarely in the face.

Zaida James

The young spinner, attempting to tempt Wolvaardt with a full toss, was met with a brutal stroke that sent the ball flying back towards her. The impact was immediate, leaving James visibly shaken and in pain.

Despite the immediate attention from medical staff, the severity of the injury forced her to retire hurt.

Zaida James

The injury was a major blow to James and her team, as it could end her World Cup early.

On the match front, South Africa proved to be too strong for the West Indies as they romped to a 10 wicket win to begin their campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on a rousing note in Dubai on Friday.

REDIFF CRICKET
