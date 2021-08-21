News
IPL 2021 UAE Schedule

IPL 2021 UAE Schedule

By Rediff Cricket
August 21, 2021 09:53 IST
IMAGE: The Indian Premier League trophy. Photograph: BCCI
 

The remaining matches of IPL 2021 will begin in UAE from September 19.

The T20 league, which started on April 9, ran smoothly for about a month before it was suspended indefinitely after 29 games following several players and backroom staff testing positive for COVID-19.

With several foreign players reluctant to travel to India for the IPL after the deadly second wave of COVID-19 earlier this year, the BCCI decided to host the remainder of the tournament in the UAE.

IPL-14 will resume with a blockbuster opening game between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, with the final to be played at the same venue on October 15.

The matches will be played at three venues in the UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, which also hosted IPL 2020.

Check out the IPL schedule:

MatchDateISTTeam 1Team 2Venue
30 19-Sep 19:30 Chennai Mumbai Dubai
31 20-Sep 19:30 Kolkata Bangalore Abu Dhabi
32 21-Sep 19:30 Punjab Rajasthan Dubai
33 22-Sep 19:30 Delhi Hyderabad Dubai
34 23-Sep 19:30 Mumbai Kolkata Abu Dhabi
35 24-Sep 19:30 Bangalore Chennai Sharjah
36 25-Sep 15:30 Delhi Rajasthan Abu Dhabi
37 25-Sep 19:30 Hyderabad Punjab Sharjah
38 26-Sep 15:30 Chennai Kolkata Abu Dhabi
39 26-Sep 19:30 Bangalore Mumbai Dubai
40 27-Sep 19:30 Hyderabad Rajasthan Dubai
41 28-Sep 15:30 Kolkata Delhi Sharjah
42 28-Sep 19:30 Mumbai Punjab Abu Dhabi
43 29-Sep 19:30 Rajasthan Bangalore Dubai
44 30-Sep 19:30 Hyderabad Chennai Sharjah
45 01-Oct 19:30 Kolkata Punjab Dubai
46 02-Oct 15:30 Mumbai Delhi Sharjah
47 02-Oct 19:30 Rajasthan Chennai Abu Dhabi
48 03-Oct 15:30 Bangalore Punjab Sharjah
49 03-Oct 19:30 Kolkata Hyderabad Dubai
50 04-Oct 19:30 Delhi Chennai Dubai
51 05-Oct 19:30 Rajasthan Mumbai Sharjah
52 06-Oct 19:30 Bangalore Hyderabad Abu Dhabi
53 07-Oct 15:30 Chennai Punjab Dubai
54 07-Oct 19:30 Kolkata Rajasthan Sharjah
55 08-Oct 15:30 Hyderabad Mumbai Abu Dhabi
56 08-Oct 19:30 Bangalore Delhi Dubai
 
57 10-Oct 19:30 QUALIFIER 1 Dubai
58 11-Oct 19:30 ELIMINATOR Sharjah
 
59 13-Oct 19:30 QUALIFIER 2 Sharjah
 
60 15-Oct 19:30 FINAL Dubai

Rediff Cricket
India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

