IPL 2021 UAE Schedule

IMAGE: The Indian Premier League trophy. Photograph: BCCI

The remaining matches of IPL 2021 will begin in UAE from September 19.

The T20 league, which started on April 9, ran smoothly for about a month before it was suspended indefinitely after 29 games following several players and backroom staff testing positive for COVID-19.

With several foreign players reluctant to travel to India for the IPL after the deadly second wave of COVID-19 earlier this year, the BCCI decided to host the remainder of the tournament in the UAE.

IPL-14 will resume with a blockbuster opening game between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, with the final to be played at the same venue on October 15.

The matches will be played at three venues in the UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, which also hosted IPL 2020.

Check out the IPL schedule: