Bumrah hits the nets amid selection uncertainty

IMAGE: The Indian team management has so far remained tight-lipped on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the second Test against England, beginning in Birmingham on July 2. Photograph: BCCI

Amid speculations surrounding his participation in the second Test against England in Birmingham, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah returned to the nets on Saturday and rolled his arms for about 30 minutes.

The team management has so far remained tight-lipped on his availability for the match, beginning on July 2.

During the squad announcement ahead of the series, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had made it clear that Bumrah would feature in only three of the five matches, but the exact matches were not specified.

It is learnt that the final call will be made after assessing whether he is match-ready.

Bumrah did not train on Friday, but he bowled at full tilt during the optional training session on Saturday.

The full squad, apart from the centurions in the first Test at Leeds - skipper Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, openers K L Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal - turned up for practice.

Interestingly, bowlers were seen putting in the hard yards to hone their batting skills.

In the Leeds Test, India's lower order struggled big time in both innings, contributing nothing significantly to the overall score,

The visitors lost their last seven wickets for 41 runs in the first innings and last six wickets for 31 runs in the second innings, which, along with dropped catches, proved decisive as England comfortably chased down the target of 371 to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

Over the last two tours to England, India's last-four partnerships have averaged 19.11 in 2021 and 16.35 in 2018. The lower order will have to get their act together if India are to level the series in Birmingham.

The players will be having a rest day on Sunday before returning for a full-fledged training session on Monday.