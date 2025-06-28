HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'India's lower order batters working hard in the nets': Prasidh

'India's lower order batters working hard in the nets': Prasidh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 28, 2025 17:58 IST

'It is about putting your mind in there as well, making sure you trust yourself, trust the skill that you have and be there at the crease for a little longer.'

Prasidh Krishna

IMAGE: The trio of Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj managed just four runs between them in the two innings of the first Test against England in Headingley. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

India's lower-order batters have left a lot to be desired with their failures in the first Test against England and seamer Prasidh Krishna says they are 'putting in the work' in the nets to come out better prepared for the second match in Birmingham next week.

India's lower order caved in without a fight in both innings which proved decisive in the final outcome. 

The visitors lost their last seven wickets for 41 runs in the first innings to be bowled out for 471, and in the second essay, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh -- all fell for ducks -- as India lost their last six wickets for 32 runs. 

"As the lower-order batsmen, we definitely are working on... If you look at our net sessions, we are putting in the work. 

"I think it is about putting your mind in there as well, making sure you trust yourself, trust the skill that you have and be there at the crease for a little longer. And then the numbers and the runs are going to show, and we are working towards it," Prasidh said during a press conference.

New skipper Shubman Gill's captaincy in his first Test at the helm received mixed reviews from former players.

 

"About Shubman, yeah, I think he did a pretty good job. All of us saw how he rotated the bowlers, made sure everybody had enough breaks, brought in people at the right kind of spells," IPL 'Purple Cap' winner Prasidh said.

"He saw opportunities and brought in the right kind of bowlers. All of that was great. And knowing him, he set a very good atmosphere around. He's been speaking to all of us. We always go in with a plan and the communication is happening there," he added. 

Gill succeeded Rohit Sharma as captain of the Indian Test team after the latter announced his retirement few days before Virat Kohli too decided to bring the curtains down on his illustrious career in the game's traditional format.

The second match of the five-Test series will be played at Edgbaston from July 2.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
How Rohit's vision transformed K L Rahul's batting
What Team India needs to do to improve their fielding
Will India rest Bumrah for Birmingham Test?
Bumrah Needs Rest, But What About Siraj?
BCCI slammed for Bumrah blunder
India's Tour Of England 2025

