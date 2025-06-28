How Sachin's Test knocks helped Shafali plot comeback

"I watched videos of Sachin sir's Test knocks and it helped me understand the importance of playing each ball on merit.'

IMAGE: After being dropped from the national side last year, Shafali Verma came back into the reckoning with a string of good performances in domestic cricket and the Women's Premier League. Photograph: BCCI

Hard-hitting opener Shafali Verma, who made a comeback to the national side recently, has revealed that she watched videos of Sachin Tendulkar's Test knocks to keep herself motivated when she was ignored by the selectors.

According to her, the way the maestro built his innings helped her understand the importance of playing each ball on merit.

"Earlier I used to think of scoring a four or a six off every ball, but then I realised that it's important to respect a good ball. I watched lots of Sachin sir's Test innings and it helped me understand the importance of playing each ball on merit," Shafali, who was dropped from the team last year due to poor form, told BCCI Video ahead of the white-ball series opener against England in Nottingham.

"It reminded me of my childhood days when I used to not even miss a single game of his. I rewatched almost every match and I learned that the only way to build an innings is by respecting the good deliveries."

The 21-year-old came back into the reckoning with a string of good performances in domestic cricket and in the Women's Premier League.

Shafali, who was not considered for the three-match ODI series against Australia last November, said comebacks are never easy and it became all the more tough after her father suffered a heart-attack just 10 days before the team selection.

"Whenever you make a comeback you encounter tough situations, but when you are back in the team, it is a very good feeling. I'm very happy that I could make a comeback. Just 10 days before my selection (for the series against Australia), my dad suffered a heart-attack. That was a very tough situation. I didn't get selected and I didn't know what was happening.

"I worked on my fitness for 20-25 days. When I picked up the bat again, I felt very good. That gave me a different kind of energy, a different feeling. Time teaches you a lot of things. Now, I will do my best and leave the rest to destiny."

With time, her father's condition also improved and he was able to help Shafali out with her training.

"After my dad recovered, he made me work a lot on my fitness before the domestic season. It was an up-down period for me, and I think it's important to face such situations as only then you can become a strong person."

Shafali added that the time away from the national side taught her the value of cherishing the good moments.

"If a player has savoured good days, he or she should also be ready for bad days. One should be ready to digest both, and only then you can become a star," said Shafali, who last played a T20I during the Women's T20 World Cup in 2024.

When she was not in the national team, Shafali made up her mind not to miss any opportunity to score runs in domestic cricket.

"I thought when I get an opportunity, I will only think about scoring runs. I'm not going to think about the future. And then WPL came. I said to myself that I will remain only in the present and forget about the future. Being in the present was the biggest motivation for me.

"When I was selected for the T20 series against England, my dad said 'only focus on your work, and leave the rest to destiny'.

"I think, this is the time to win the series in England. I've played here before so I know the factors (that influence the game) well. Getting the jersey back after a long time is a moment to cherish."