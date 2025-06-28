Mandhana's maiden ton powers India to 210 vs England

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana's 62-ball 112 contained 15 boundaries and three sixes. Photograph: BCCI

Stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana smashed her maiden T20 International hundred to power India to a commanding 210 for 5 against England in the first match in Nottingham on Saturday.

Mandhana (112 off 62 balls) was aggression and confidence personified from the word go and she made up for the struggles of her opening partner Shafali Verma (20 off 22 balls). Her knock is the highest for India in T20Is, surpassing Harmanpreet Kaur's 103.

Mandhana, who led the team in the absence of regular captain Harmanpreet, and Shafali milked 77 runs off 8.3 overs for the opening wicket.

Shafali's dismissal did not deter Mandhana as the left-hander raised a further 94 runs for the second wicket with an equally aggressive Harleen Deol (43 off 23 balls), who was dropped on 26 by Danny Wyatt-Hodge off off-spinner Alice Capsey.

Mandhana did not give any such chances to England, and she started off with three boundaries off left-arm spinner Linsey Smith in the fourth over, and hardly took her foot off the accelerator.

Later, she also punished another left-arm spinner -- Sophie Ecclestone -- for two sixes in the seventh over.

At the other end, Deol relied more on sweeps to fetch boundaries, using the general lack of direction of English bowlers on the day till she fell to Lauren Bell.

Mandhana soon went past 87, her previous best in T20Is, and touched the three-figure mark for the first time in her career that has 31 fifties.

Mandhana, who eventually was dismissed by Ecclestone, reached her hundred with two successive boundaries off pacer Bell, who was England's most successful bowler (3-27).

Bell removed Richa Ghosh (12) and Jemimah Rodrigues (0) in the 18th over to bring some relief to the home side, but India had already reached a position of strength by then.