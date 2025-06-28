HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Team India pacer set for County stint

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
June 28, 2025 23:31 IST

Khaleel

IMAGE: Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has played 11 ODIs and 18 T20Is for India. Photograph: Reuters

India pacer Khaleel Ahmed on Saturday signed a deal with Essex to play for the remainder of the English County Championship and the entirety of the One-Day Cup.

Ahmed has played 11 ODIs and 18 T20Is for India and the left-arm seamer will be available to play for Essex's next County match against Yorkshire.

In all, the 27-year-old will play six first-class games and eight List A matches.

“I'm thrilled to sign for Essex. I've heard a lot about the rich history of the Club, and I'm excited to be part of it and will look to make an immediate impact,” Khaleel told Essexcricket.

“I'm looking forward to playing at Chelmsford, meeting the loyal Essex Members and fans, and delivering performances they can be proud of,” he added.

Khaleel had a fine outing for India A against the England Lions recently, bagging four wickets in the first innings from 19 overs.

 

He dismissed James Rew, George Hill, Chris Woakes, and Jordan Cox of the Lions.

On the signing of Khaleel, Essex's Director of Cricket Chris Silverwood said: “We are really pleased to be bringing Khaleel into the Club. We were impressed with his performances for India A and firmly believe he can strengthen our already very strong seam attack.

“As a left-arm seamer, he offers something different and will add a new dynamic to the squad in both the One Day Cup and the County Championship.”

Essex are in eighth place in Division One of the County Championship with one win in eight games.

Apart from Khaleel, Ishan Kishan (Nottinghamshire), Tilak Varma (Hampshire), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Yorkshire), and Yuzvendra Chahal (Northamptonshire) are the other Indian cricketers who are currently playing in the County Championship.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
