HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Young Pretorius dazzles on debut for South Africa

Young Pretorius dazzles on debut for South Africa

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 28, 2025 23:03 IST

x

Pretorius

IMAGE: South African teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius became the youngest player to score 150 runs in Test cricket, against Zimbabwe, in Bulawayo, on Saturday. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius scored 153 on debut and Corbin Bosch an unbeaten maiden century as a much-changed South Africa reached 418 for nine on the opening day of the first Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Saturday.

After electing to bat, South Africa were in early trouble at 55-4 with the ball nipping around in the fresh morning conditions, but Pretorius, 19, put on 95 for the fifth wicket with fellow debutant Dewald Brevis (51) to change the course of the innings.

Bosch's late burst provided a first Test century for the all-rounder as he finished unbeaten on 100 off 124 balls and will resume on the second day with Kwena Maphaka, who  is on nine.

The touring side have only four starters from the side that won the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s this month, with several players rested and captain Temba Bavuma unavailable due to injury.

Pretorius' 153 came off 160 balls as the left-hander became the youngest South African to score a century on Test debut, hitting 11 fours and four sixes.

Zimbabwe twice felt they had him caught behind, but with no third umpire in operation for the two-game series, their vociferous appeals were turned down with no way to challenge the decisions.

Seamer Tanaka Chivanga got early joy for the hosts with an excellent spell of bowling, picking up three wickets in the first session and adding the prized scalp of Pretorius for figures of 4-83.

 

The South African youngster tried to pull a steep bouncer from Chivanga but succeeded only in skying the ball to Wellington Masakadza at mid-on.

Chivanga removed openers Tony de Zorzi (0) and Matthew Breetzke (13), and David Bedingham (0) in his first spell, bringing Pretorius to the wicket with the score on 23.

Wiaan Mulder (17) looked in good touch before he was run out chasing a quick single, but Brevis and Pretorius shared a quickfire 95-run partnership in 86 balls to swing the momentum South Africa’s way.

Kyle Verreynne (10) came and went cheaply, before Pretorius and Bosch added 108 for the seventh wicket to put the tourists firmly in control.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mandhana's maiden ton help India crush England
Mandhana's maiden ton help India crush England
THIS Indian cricketer can excel in my field: Neeraj
THIS Indian cricketer can excel in my field: Neeraj
PIX: Sabalenka, Gauff Patch Up By Shaking A Leg!
PIX: Sabalenka, Gauff Patch Up By Shaking A Leg!
How Sachin's Test knocks helped Shafali plot comeback
How Sachin's Test knocks helped Shafali plot comeback
'I didn't bowl...' India pacer makes honest admission
'I didn't bowl...' India pacer makes honest admission

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 10 Best Universities In The World

webstory image 2

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 3

Paneer Bhurji Roll: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

'Emotional and heartwarming', Tharoor's all praises for Aamir's 'SZP'0:45

'Emotional and heartwarming', Tharoor's all praises for...

Shefali Jariwala's final journey: Family, friends in tears3:19

Shefali Jariwala's final journey: Family, friends in tears

Watch: PM Modi's hilarious moment at Jain community event over 'Op Sindoor'4:08

Watch: PM Modi's hilarious moment at Jain community event...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD