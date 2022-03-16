Aww... Bumrah's Such A Romantic!

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan wed in Goa on March 15, 2021. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

When he is not taking fivers on a pitch that is meant to aid spinners, Boom Boom is a very romantic fella.

On their first wedding anniversary, Boom Boom told the missus: 'Life is better when we're together. There's no better way to say it really. You make me happier, kinder, funnier, more peaceful, knowing that we both add meaning and stability to each other's lives.'

'One year is just a small, tiny fraction of the time I plan on spending with you, happy anniversary. I love you.'

Awww...

'It's been one year since we promised to build & nurture a life together, one year since we celebrated our love with our family & closest friends, and one year of being happier than I ever thought I could be,' Mrs Boom Boom told her hubby.

'Happy anniversary, I can't wait to celebrate with cake for me & kisses for you. I love & miss you.'

Awww...