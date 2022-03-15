News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Watson reunites with Ponting at Delhi Capitals as assistant coach

Watson reunites with Ponting at Delhi Capitals as assistant coach

March 15, 2022 16:04 IST
Shane Watson

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shane Watson/Twitter

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals on Tuesday appointed former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as an assistant coach for the upcoming season of the league.

The 40-year-old joins the DC coaching staff comprising Ricky Ponting (Head Coach), Pravin Amre (Assistant Coach), Ajit Agarkar (Assistant Coach) and James Hopes (Bowling Coach).

"The IPL, the best T20 tournament in the world. I've got incredible memories as a player, first of all with Rajasthan Royals winning it in 2008, led by the incredible man Shane Warne, RCB and then CSK," Watson said in a statement issued by DC.

 

"I've got incredible memories as a player, and now coaching opportunities. It's come to be able to work under the great Ricky Ponting. He was an amazing leader as a captain, and now to be able to coach under him."

"He is one of the best coaches in the world now. So, for me to be able to learn the ropes under Ricky, I am really excited," he added.

Considered one of the best all-rounders in white ball cricket, Watson has been a part of Australia's two World Cup-winning campaigns in the 50-over format -- in 2007 and 2015.

At the 2012 T20 World Cup, he was named Player of the Tournament.

Watson has over 7000 runs, and more than 200 wickets to his name in limited overs cricket, having represented Australia in 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is.

In the Indian Premier League, he has played for Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings and won the title twice -- with RR in 2008 and with CSK in 2018. 

