Benefited a lot from working with Jassibhai: Rana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
February 21, 2025 13:09 IST

Harshit Rana

IMAGE: Harshit Rana finished with figures of 3 for 31 from 7.4 overs in India's six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy match in Dubai on Thursday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

India pacer Harshit Rana, who has swiftly made his mark with international debuts across all three formats within a short span, credited seasoned speedster Jasprit Bumrah for shaping his consistency and adaptability at the highest level.

The 23-year-old earned his Test cap during the prestigious Border-Gavaskar series in December before making his T20I and ODI debuts in the recently-concluded white-ball series against England.

 

It was during India's tour of Australia that Rana had the opportunity to share the dressing room with Bumrah, one of cricket's modern greats.

"I get a lot of benefit from working with Jassibhai. He has a lot of experience. He always guided me on how to bowl in which format," Rana told reporters after India's six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy match in Dubai on Thursday.

"We used to talk about Test matches in Australia and also about different formats. I got a lot of benefit from that... We often discussed Test matches in Australia and also about various other formats. One thing I have picked up from him is consistency."

Rana also acknowledged the support of India's bowling coach Morne Morkel for refining his skills, particularly his line and length.

"I have learned a great deal from him. He has worked extensively on improving my line and length."

Chosen ahead of the more experienced left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for India's Champions Trophy opener, Rana shared the new-ball duties with veteran Mohammed Shami against Bangladesh.

"Yes, of course, there is backing from the coach and captain, that is why I am playing," he said.

Reflecting on his journey, the Delhi speedster expressed gratitude for his hard-earned opportunity.

"I have trained very hard. I did not get the opportunity initially but waited for my chance. I always gave my 100 per cent in practice, and always thought to deliver whenever given a chance."

With a confidence-boosting three-wicket haul against Bangladesh, Rana is eager to carry his momentum into India's highly-anticipated clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

"I will take today's momentum forward. Of course, there's always a lot of hype around an India-Pakistan game, but we are treating it like any other match."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
